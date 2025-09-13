Cowboys Country

Russell Wilson's history vs. Cowboys could strike fear into hearts of Dallas fans

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson's history against the Dallas Cowboys fans could be a cause for concern prior to the game on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys fans haven't been afraid to say it; their team has owned the New York Giants for the last decade.

The last time the Giants beat the Cowboys was January 3, 2021. The blue team from New York would take that game 23-19.

Since then, it has been a navy blue domination. But what if the Giants finally found a good luck charm to turn the tide and get revenge on their hated rival?

New Giants starting quarterback Russell Wilson will be facing the Cowboys for the first time in his career with the team. If history tells us anything, Wilson is a name that Cowboys fans may fear.

According to StatMuse, Wilson is 5-1 against the Cowboys, with his lone loss happening all the way back in 2014.

The last time Wilson played the Cowboys was back in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks would pick up the win in what would be Wilson's best performance against the Cowboys in his career. In that game, Wilson threw for 315 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Obviously, a lot has changed since 2020. Wilson hasn't looked like the quarterback he was in Seattle, and the Cowboys' defense is a completely different unit compared to then. But if you're someone who can't avoid history. Wilson's performances against the Cowboys could be a cause for concern.

