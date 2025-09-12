Cowboys' pass rush could shine vs depleted Giants offensive line in Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are aiming to get their first win of the 2025-26 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium.
Dallas will be looking to improve its pass rush against the Giants, with an added focus on the unit because of the loss of Micah Parsons.
On Friday, the Giants released their final injury report of the week, listing star left tackle Andrew Thomas as doubtful for the Week 2 NFC East showdown.
MORE: Cowboys secondary gets good news before Week 2 as star returns to practice
Thomas began the 2025 season on the PUP list due to a Lisfranc foot injury, which required surgery and prematurely ended his 2024 campaign.
If Thomas is ruled out for the game, it opens the door for the Cowboys' pass rush to shine, with Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland, and others ready to be unleashed on Russell Wilson.
MORE: Jerry Jones gives uninspired response to Packers fans trolling of Micah Parsons trade
Dallas has dominated the Giants in recent years, and has not started a season 0-2 in 14 years, so it's the perfect time for the opportunity to come.
We'll find out if the Cowboys can make the most of it when the game gets underway at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
