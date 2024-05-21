Cowboy Roundup: OTAs begin, Must-win games in 2024, Cowboys are 'most vulnerable' reigning division champs
The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off OTA offseason workouts on Tuesday, May 21, with veterans joining the group of rookies who impressed team executives and the coaching staff during rookie minicamp earlier this month.
While the workouts get underway, one glaring absence will be All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is expected to continue his absence from the team as he looks for a contract extension.
Lamb's absence will only create more opportunities for young wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks, who will be battling for the WR3 spot left vacant by the release of Michael Gallup in the offseason.
So what should we look for over the next few days and what are some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation? Let's take a look.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys 2024 OTAs, mandatory minicamp schedule
Cowboys among 'most vulnerable' reigning division champs
NFL.com ranks the Cowboys as one of the "most vulnerable" reigning division champs entering the season thanks to the team's "underwhelming" approach to the offseason.
Setting aside the odd approach to Dak Prescott's contract, the offensive line and running game have changed significantly (goodbye, Tyron Smith; welcome back, Ezekiel Elliott), and likely not for the better. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles gave their offense an injection with the addition of Saquon Barkley and used their first two draft picks to rebuild the secondary, adding Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The Eagles' confounding second-half collapse last season opened the door for Dallas to finish with one more win and, thus, the NFC East title. Barring a repeat of that faceplant, the Cowboys figure to face a far more difficult path to repeating as the division champions.- Judy Battista, NFL.com
3 must-win games for the Cowboys in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough stretch to open the season, going against seven 2023 playoff teams over the first 10 games of the season.
It will be crucial for the Cowboys to start the season on the right foot and put together some wins to remain in the playoff mix before a more favorable schedule down the home stretch.
Sport DFW put together a list of three must-win games for Dallas, including a primetime clash with a division rival in Week 4.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dak Prescott has "insane leverage" over the Cowboys, according to an NFL agent... The Cowboys expect a "big jump" from Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks as they prepare to battle it out for the WR3 spot on the depth chart... RG3 discussed the Prescott-Cowboys contract negotiations and explained why a deal must get done soon... Dallas has been named the "best fit" for a top free agent WR... Pro Bowl Kicker Brandon Aubrey hopes to use his soccer background to bring a unique twist to the NFL's new kickoff rules... Cowboys speedster KaVontae Turpin was ranked the sixth-fastest player in the NFL... An NFL simulation model gives the Cowboys an overwhelming chance to reach the postseason.