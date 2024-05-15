Cowboy Roundup: Best possible Thanksgiving matchups, Mazi Smith's struggles, & more
The day that NFL fans have been waiting for since draft night is finally here. Today is schedule release day, breaking up the lull of the NFL offseason before OTAs and training camp get underway.
We'll find out when and where everyone's favorite teams will be taking on their opponents for the 2024-25 regular season and have something to drum up discussion about whether teams will over or underachieve this year.
Some games have already been officially announced, while other schedule leaks and rumors have been circulating online.
But by the end of the day, there will be no more speculation.
While we navigate through the day and wait for the official schedule release, which will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and the NFL Network, let's check out some of the headlines from Cowboys Nation.
CeeDee Lamb is putting in the work
CeeDee Lamb is away from voluntary workouts while he waits for a lucrative contract extension, but that doesn't mean he isn't putting in hard work on the field to prepare for the upcoming season.
On Tuesday, Lamb shared some clips from his offseason workouts, and it's clear that he isn't taking any time off.
Lamb will make $17.991 million on his fifth-year option in 2024 and become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
With players like Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson in line for blockbuster extensions, securing a deal with Lamb before the market is reset would benefit the Dallas brass.
Ranking the best possible Cowboys Thanksgiving Day matchups
One thing we know about the schedule release on Wednesday night is the Dallas Cowboys will be playing on Thanksgiving.
Dallas' Thanksgiving tradition began in 1966 under general manager Tex Schramm, and they have played on every Thanksgiving Day since outside of 1975 and 1977.
This year, they'll once again lineup on the field for the holiday, but who could they face?
Blogging the Boys came up with some of the most intriguing options, including the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mazi Smith's struggles extend beyond the field?
It is no secret that Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith struggled in his rookie campaign after being selected in the first round.
Smith played in all 17 games but recorded only 13 total tackles, with three tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. The former Michigan standout played in just 28 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
As he prepares for his sophomore season in the NFL, Smith has been rehabbing his shoulder after undergoing surgery and working to prepare for training camp.
Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus, meanwhile, provided an interest note about Smith and suggested his struggles could go well beyond the field.
"There should be some concern about Mazi's well-being," Broaddus said. "There's things of a young player when you deal with the expectations and then where you're at can be a little rough on players."
If this is the case, hopefully the Cowboys have a system in place to give Smith the support he needs as he continues adapting to the NFL.
The struggles that come with the transition from college to the pros is only amplified when you are 22 years old.
Cowboys Quick Hits
How does Jared Goff's contract extension impact Dak Prescott and his future in Dallas... Here is the 2024 strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams... The best potential replacements for Dak Prescott in 2025... Tom Brady took a jab at Dak Prescott after announcing he would make his broadcasting debut during the Cowboys' Week One showdown with Cleveland... Cowboys at Browns Week 1 betting preview... Predicting the Cowboys' 2024 schedule... Star pass rusher Micah Parsons signed an endorsement deal with adidas.