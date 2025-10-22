Cowboys Country

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows team surging at right time

The Dallas Cowboys are on the rise after a dominant performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 7, and the NFL power rankings are proof.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys got momentum back on their side following a dominant win over the division rival Washington Commanders in Week 7. Now, as the 2025-26 NFL season gets ready to round out its second month of the season, the contenders and pretenders are beginning to separate themselves.

But where do the Cowboys stand after an up-and-down start to the season? Well, it depends on who you ask.

A quick look around shows that a majority of NFL writers have the same opinion: The Cowboys are not elite, but they are not bad enough to rank in the lower third of the league.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Essentially, Dallas is a middle of the road team because their inconsistencies.

The good news is the defense has shown major signs of improvement, which has many believing in the team more than they did just a few weeks ago.

Let's take a look at what those around the NFL world are saying about the Cowboys as we gear up for Week 8.

Sports Illustrated

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 16
Last week's ranking: 24

"The more incredible Dak Prescott’s season becomes, the more curious the involvement of Dallas ownership will be. This defense needs help in myriad ways," SI.com's Connor Orr writes. "There are countless replacement options out there. There are trade deadline options out there."

ESPN

Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 16
Last week's ranking: 22

The jump in ESPN's power rankings isn't as big as SI.com's, but it does show the team is trending in the right direction. One of the unsung heroes during the team's recent run is spot starter Brock Hoffman, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

"The Cowboys have put up at least 396 yards in four of his five starts, and they scored 37 or more points in three of the past four games," Archer wrote. "[Hoffman] plays to the edge physically, but he has done a good job setting the fronts for a line that has the league's second-leading rusher (Javonte Williams) and an MVP contender at quarterback (Dak Prescott)."

The Athletic

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline against the Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline against the Carolina Panthers / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 18
Last week's ranking: 23

"For all the skepticism that came with Brian Schottenheimer’s hire, he has the Dallas offense playing like one of the best in the league," The Athletic writes. "Now, the defense on the other hand? Not great. They might have the biggest discrepancy in the NFL between offense and defense."

Yahoo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin and Dak Prescott celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin and Dak Prescott celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 15
Last week's ranking: 23

No one is higher on the Cowboys than Yahoo, which ranks the team in the top half of the league at No. 15. Yahoo's Frank Schwab is one of many people who are entertained by the team's high-flying offense.

"Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ passing game gets all the attention, but the Cowboys hit big on a bargain signing of running back Javonte Williams," Schwab writes. "He had 116 more yards Sunday. He’s on pace for 1,438 yards this season. Nobody saw that coming."

NFL.com

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 20
Last week's ranking: 22

NFL.com was less moved than other publications following Dallas' 44-22 shellacking of the Commanders.

"Dallas faces the Eagles, Chiefs and Lions in Weeks 12-14, but the 'Boys will have chances to rack up some wins prior to that. Stay with these guys for a bit; it just might pay off."

We'll find out in a matter of days whether the Cowboys will continue to rise or whether they will take a step back when they make the trip to Mile High for a showdown with the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 4: 25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High

Here's what trading for Maxx Crosby could cost the Dallas Cowboys

Stats prove Dallas Cowboys have a defensive star in the making in rookie defender

In one year, Brian Schottenheimer accomplished something no Cowboys coach has

Javonte Williams' historic start to season lands him with Cowboys royalty

Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News