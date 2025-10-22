Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows team surging at right time
The Dallas Cowboys got momentum back on their side following a dominant win over the division rival Washington Commanders in Week 7. Now, as the 2025-26 NFL season gets ready to round out its second month of the season, the contenders and pretenders are beginning to separate themselves.
But where do the Cowboys stand after an up-and-down start to the season? Well, it depends on who you ask.
A quick look around shows that a majority of NFL writers have the same opinion: The Cowboys are not elite, but they are not bad enough to rank in the lower third of the league.
Essentially, Dallas is a middle of the road team because their inconsistencies.
The good news is the defense has shown major signs of improvement, which has many believing in the team more than they did just a few weeks ago.
Let's take a look at what those around the NFL world are saying about the Cowboys as we gear up for Week 8.
Sports Illustrated
This week's ranking: 16
Last week's ranking: 24
"The more incredible Dak Prescott’s season becomes, the more curious the involvement of Dallas ownership will be. This defense needs help in myriad ways," SI.com's Connor Orr writes. "There are countless replacement options out there. There are trade deadline options out there."
ESPN
This week's ranking: 16
Last week's ranking: 22
The jump in ESPN's power rankings isn't as big as SI.com's, but it does show the team is trending in the right direction. One of the unsung heroes during the team's recent run is spot starter Brock Hoffman, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer.
"The Cowboys have put up at least 396 yards in four of his five starts, and they scored 37 or more points in three of the past four games," Archer wrote. "[Hoffman] plays to the edge physically, but he has done a good job setting the fronts for a line that has the league's second-leading rusher (Javonte Williams) and an MVP contender at quarterback (Dak Prescott)."
The Athletic
This week's ranking: 18
Last week's ranking: 23
"For all the skepticism that came with Brian Schottenheimer’s hire, he has the Dallas offense playing like one of the best in the league," The Athletic writes. "Now, the defense on the other hand? Not great. They might have the biggest discrepancy in the NFL between offense and defense."
Yahoo
This week's ranking: 15
Last week's ranking: 23
No one is higher on the Cowboys than Yahoo, which ranks the team in the top half of the league at No. 15. Yahoo's Frank Schwab is one of many people who are entertained by the team's high-flying offense.
"Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ passing game gets all the attention, but the Cowboys hit big on a bargain signing of running back Javonte Williams," Schwab writes. "He had 116 more yards Sunday. He’s on pace for 1,438 yards this season. Nobody saw that coming."
NFL.com
This week's ranking: 20
Last week's ranking: 22
NFL.com was less moved than other publications following Dallas' 44-22 shellacking of the Commanders.
"Dallas faces the Eagles, Chiefs and Lions in Weeks 12-14, but the 'Boys will have chances to rack up some wins prior to that. Stay with these guys for a bit; it just might pay off."
We'll find out in a matter of days whether the Cowboys will continue to rise or whether they will take a step back when they make the trip to Mile High for a showdown with the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 4: 25 p.m. ET on CBS.
