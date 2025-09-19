Cowboys OL Brock Hoffman ready to step up to replace injured center Cooper Beebe
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major loss in Week 2 when starting center Cooper Beebe was sidelined with an ankle injury. His six-to-eight week recovery timeline means Dallas needs a long-term replacement – enter Brock Hoffman.
Hoffman is very familiar with stepping up to the plate for an injured teammate. Just last season he started seven games in place of All-Pro guard Zack Martin. The former undrafted free agent told reporters this week that he's ready for the challenge.
"Obviously, I feel for Beebe getting hurt," Hoffman said. "But we've definitely prepared. It sucks, but it's the game of football. There's injuries that happen all the time. Obviously, like last year with Zack [Martin], stepping in for him, so when you're in that kind of backup role, swing role, it's just coming in, doing your job each and every day — be ready to play multiple positions and do whatever it takes to help this team win."
Nerves don't seem to be an issue for Hoffman despite the huge expectations now sitting on his shoulders. He'll be playing beside three former first-round draft picks in Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker, and that thought has him excited for Sunday.
"I'm excited, and it makes me smile a little bit," he said. "I'm definitely ready for this group to get out there Sunday [against the Chicago Bears] and really go after these guys, obviously. As a unit, we just want to be physical, do our job, make sure we're on the same page, and have fun."
Though Hoffman's experience starting in the league has primarily been at guard, he has a longer history of playing center. The former Virginia Tech standout will be backed up by TJ Bass, and Tyler Booker has taken practice snaps at center this week as well, just in case.
"I guess I would say it's my natural position throughout, you know, playing football in the younger days has been center," he said. "But as I've gotten into the league, I've played more guard, right? So it's just making sure me and the rest of the O-line are on the same page in how we're seeing things, and obviously me and Dak to be ready."
The Cowboys kick off against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
