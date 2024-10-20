Will Mike McCarthy be fired? Jerry Jones' update on Cowboys coach
Mike McCarthy entered the 2024-25 NFL season leading the Dallas Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons, but with the head coach in a contract year, there was some question on whether he could be on a short leash.
Jerry Jones rarely fires a coach midseason, but with a 3-3 start and embarrassing losses at home, those questions were raised once again.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini gave an update on McCarthy's immediate future with the team.
Russini says that back at the NFL Owner's Meetings in Atlanta, she spoke to Jones who said he "has no plans to fire head coach Mike McCarthy or any coordinators."
The news isn't entirely surprising, but it could disappoint some Cowboys fans.
After all, this weekend Cowboys Nation got fired up and excited when the phrase "Dallas fires coach" began to trend on social media. However, it was just news regarding the WNBA's Dallas Wings, who fired head coach Latricia Trammell.
The Cowboys undoubtedly have a lot of work to do when they return from the Week 7 bye week, but the team will have to show improvement right out of the gate.
In the first game after the bye week, Dallas travels to Levi's Stadium for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, who have proven to be a thorn in the team's side for the past few years.
