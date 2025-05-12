Cowboys leaders will be challenged according to concerning George Pickens rumors
In desperate need of help at the wide receiver position, the Dallas Cowboys swung a huge trade. Dallas brought in George Pickens, sending the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in the process.
Pairing Pickens with CeeDee Lamb gives the Cowboys one of the top passing attacks in the NFL, but the move doesn’t come without risk.
Pickens has been described as an immature player, with reports suggesting the Steelers weren’t sad to see him go. Those words were echoed recently by Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, who says “Significant locker room guys got fed up with Pickens' antics and quickly got turned off by him for multiple reasons.”
Kaboly also said there weren’t many in the organization sad to see him leave. He also added that Pittsburgh didn’t have many trade partners, which is why such a talented player didn’t net a larger return.
None of what Kaboly says should be too alarming. The Cowboys were aware that Pickens was unhappy in Pittsburgh. Heck, the entire world knew he was unhappy there.
The Cowboys, however, are rolling the dice on a game-changing talent and banking on leaders such as Dak Prescott to keep him happy. Considering Pickens spent most of his career with Kenny Pickett as his quarterback, that shouldn’t be a problem for Dak.
