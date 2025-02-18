Dallas Cowboys' building blocks for 2025 NFL season start with offense
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to transition from NFL pretenders to contenders, and the blueprint may not be as difficult as many think.
There are multiple paths to winning a Super Bowl—whether through a dominant defense, elite quarterback play, or a ground-and-pound approach like the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
For the Cowboys, the Super Bowl blueprint starts with their offense, thanks to the historic investments in star quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton’s list of the best offensive building blocks in the league ranks the Cowboys at No. 9, thanks to the trio of Prescott, Lamb, and Tyler Smith.
The Cowboys have little choice but to build around these players' strengths if they want to win a championship.
They’ve already signed Lamb and Prescott to record-breaking contracts, and Tyler Smith will soon get his payday.
Arguably the best the Cowboys looked with Prescott at the helm was his rookie year, when the weight of the offense was carried by the running game. The new coaching staff appears ready to dedicate itself to the run, so the Cowboys will need to find a player who can carry the load in the offseason.
Prescott is miles ahead of where he was as a rookie, and giving him a more balanced offense will relieve the pressure placed on him and CeeDee Lamb, who carried the offense the past two seasons with little to show for it.
