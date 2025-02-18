Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' building blocks for 2025 NFL season start with offense

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 revival and return to contention will start with their offensive building blocks.

Koby Skillern

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs out of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs out of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to transition from NFL pretenders to contenders, and the blueprint may not be as difficult as many think.

There are multiple paths to winning a Super Bowl—whether through a dominant defense, elite quarterback play, or a ground-and-pound approach like the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott faces mounting pressure in 2025

For the Cowboys, the Super Bowl blueprint starts with their offense, thanks to the historic investments in star quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton’s list of the best offensive building blocks in the league ranks the Cowboys at No. 9, thanks to the trio of Prescott, Lamb, and Tyler Smith.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys urged to pursue 2x NFL receiving TD leader

The Cowboys have little choice but to build around these players' strengths if they want to win a championship.

; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

They’ve already signed Lamb and Prescott to record-breaking contracts, and Tyler Smith will soon get his payday.

MORE: Cowboy Roundup: 2 WRs with most to prove in 2025, Osa Odighizuwa too pricey?

Arguably the best the Cowboys looked with Prescott at the helm was his rookie year, when the weight of the offense was carried by the running game. The new coaching staff appears ready to dedicate itself to the run, so the Cowboys will need to find a player who can carry the load in the offseason.

Prescott is miles ahead of where he was as a rookie, and giving him a more balanced offense will relieve the pressure placed on him and CeeDee Lamb, who carried the offense the past two seasons with little to show for it.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine

5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season

Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced

Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft

Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/News