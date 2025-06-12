Cowboys' Klayton Adams spotted in epic Step Brothers shirt with team's stars
When the Dallas Cowboys first named Brian Schottenheimer their new head coach, there was a lot of criticism. While he still has to prove he can win games, Schottenheimer has at least won people over with his vision.
With mandatory minicamp underway, his energy and passion are on full display. As fun as that has been to watch, he started to convince critics he had a plan long before these practices.
Schottenheimer collected an impressive group of assistant coaches, including new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. Known for his work as an offensive line coach, Adams is expected to revamp the ground game.
While that might be his calling card, Adams knows how the offense works in Big D. He proved that by wearing an epic ‘Step Brothers’ inspired shirt featuring Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in place of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.
This photo has been used in the past, showing Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Now with Lamb serving as the top skill player, it only makes sense to see him become the quarterback’s new “best friend.”
For Adams, it makes sense for him to work his way into the friendship as well — since his success in Dallas will rely heavily on those two superstars.
