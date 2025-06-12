Cowboys Country

Cowboys QBs continue practice jersey trend under Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys QBs stand out during practice, because coach Brian Schottenheimer is continuing a practice jersey tradition that was absent under Jason Garrett.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at minicamp.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at minicamp. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
While a lot has changed for the Dallas Cowboys since the team parted ways with Mike McCarthy and hired Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, there is one noticeable thing that has remained the same.

During the Mike McCarthy era, Cowboys quarterbacks wore red no-contact jerseys, which is something that was not done under former head coach Jason Garrett.

With Schottenheimer leading the way, he's continuing the trend that his former boss brought to Dallas which some immediately noticed at minicamp.

Garrett never explained why he opposed the red jerseys at practice, as RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys points out.

Before McCarthy, DallasCowboys.com notes the last time quarterbacks wore red jerseys was during the Tom Landry era.

The red no-contact jerseys are common at every level of football to make your quarterbacks stand out and signal to the rest of the team that they should not be hit.

Because it's something that everyone who grew up playing the game is familiar with, it makes sense to continue that into the NFL.

It just goes to prove: Brian Schottenheimer is a football guy, through and through.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

