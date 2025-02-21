Dallas Cowboys offensive weapon named 2025 fantasy football sleeper
It's never too early to plan for fantasy football.
Even after a down year, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has emerged as a potential fantasy football sleeper pick for the 2025 season, according to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg.
MORE: Cowboys projected to extend All-Pro cornerback during NFL offseason
Ferguson's career trajectory took a positive turn in 2023, as he established himself as a reliable target, recording 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns and earning a Pro Bowl selection.
His playoff performance against Green Bay was particularly noteworthy, as he recorded 10 catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-32 loss.
However, the 2024 season proved challenging for the tight end. Ferguson struggled with injuries, missing three games and failing to find the end zone.
He finished with 59 catches for 494 yards. His production was hampered by quarterback Dak Prescott's hamstring injury, which sidelined the signal-caller for the final nine games.
MORE: Cowboys urged to make Super Bowl contending move for WR in NFL free agency
Despite the setback, analysts remain optimistic about Ferguson's potential. With Prescott set to return healthy and CeeDee Lamb leading the receiving corps, Ferguson is positioned to reclaim his role as a key target in the Cowboys' offense.
Eisenberg suggests Ferguson could reach top-10 fantasy tight-end status, making him worthy of a late-round draft selection based on his demonstrated capabilities in 2023.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys gifted DeMarcus Lawrence replacement in 7-round mock draft
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
3 key Dallas Cowboys free agents among top NFL defenders available
Cowboys named 'best fit' for intriguing young free agent running back
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced