Dallas Cowboys offensive weapon named 2025 fantasy football sleeper

Though it's still early, proactive planning is key to a successful fantasy football season.

Ali Jawad

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
It's never too early to plan for fantasy football.

Even after a down year, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has emerged as a potential fantasy football sleeper pick for the 2025 season, according to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg.

Ferguson's career trajectory took a positive turn in 2023, as he established himself as a reliable target, recording 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns and earning a Pro Bowl selection.

His playoff performance against Green Bay was particularly noteworthy, as he recorded 10 catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-32 loss.

Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson makes a catch over Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker and safety Jonathan Owens during the first half for the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

However, the 2024 season proved challenging for the tight end. Ferguson struggled with injuries, missing three games and failing to find the end zone.

He finished with 59 catches for 494 yards. His production was hampered by quarterback Dak Prescott's hamstring injury, which sidelined the signal-caller for the final nine games.

Despite the setback, analysts remain optimistic about Ferguson's potential. With Prescott set to return healthy and CeeDee Lamb leading the receiving corps, Ferguson is positioned to reclaim his role as a key target in the Cowboys' offense.

Eisenberg suggests Ferguson could reach top-10 fantasy tight-end status, making him worthy of a late-round draft selection based on his demonstrated capabilities in 2023.

Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

