Cowboys' offseason secondary addition looks the part in team OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys are leaning on a few names acquired this offseason to help the defense take the next level this upcoming season.
Sure, injuries played a major role in the team not looking the part last year. Any defense in the league that loses names like Micah Parsons, DeMarvion Overshown, and DaRon Bland would struggle to compete.
However, the Cowboys front office is hoping they brought in some great pieces this offseason, including former Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam.
MORE: Sam Williams injury update: Cowboys DE showing impressive progress at OTAs
Elam spent three seasons with the Bills after the team selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys made a trade with the Bills to bring Elam to Dallas. A trade that sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick to Buffalo.
On Thursday, Elam received high praise from those in attendance for the team's OTAs.
According to Pro Football Focus, Elam was ranked the 47th-best cornerback in the NFL during the 2024 season.
The former Bills star allowed 18 receptions on his watch in 2024, a number that was up eight receptions from the 2023 season.
In his freshman season at Florida, Elam finished the season eighth in interceptions in the SEC, with three.
Elam's play in the past may not look like a first-round talent. However, the word potential can be thrown around when talking about the former Florida Gators star.
