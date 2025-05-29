Cowboys counting on NFL offseason acquisitions to lead LB unit
The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to prove a lot of the doubters wrong when they kick off their 2025 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles in September.
Injuries were the focal point last season, but now, the team is ready to put the past in the past and be a team to fear in 2025.
During OTAs on Thursday, those in attendance got a good look at what the team currently looks like. In a photo shared on X by Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt, fans got their first look at the potential starting linebackers for the team.
It appears that the Cowboys will be counting on Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray to lead the linebacker unit in 2025.
Sanborn spent the first three years of his career with the Chicago Bears, while Murray spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and last season with the Tennessee Titans.
Not everyone has much faith in this linebacker unit. Recently, ESPN NFL Senior Writer Mike Clay created projections for every team in the league. In those projections, Clay gave the Cowboys' linebacker unit a 3 out of 10, which was the worst ranking of any unit on the team.
Sanborn and Murray have a chance to prove they are more than what is being projected of them. However, the pressure will be on this group as soon as they take the field for the first time.
