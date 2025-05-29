Sam Williams injury update: Cowboys DE showing impressive progress at OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys are going to need all the help they can get along the defensive line next season, particularly in the pass-rushing department.
And according to reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, they are close to getting one of their top contributors back.
Per Archer, defensive end Sam Williams is nearing a return from the ACL injury he suffered in August of last year during team drills.
"Sam Williams looks close on his return from a torn ACL," Archer wrote on X. "He went through a series of change of direction drills while attached to the cords and looked no worse for the wear. Team being smart as he comes back with the eye on being full go for training camp."
Adding Williams back into the fold would certainly be a major win for the Cowboys defense heading into a very difficult 2025 slate.
When healthy in 2023 for Dallas, Williams was an impact player in many respects. Though raw at the time, he did show signs of being a major fact in the pass rush in his second year with the team, landing 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. He also had four sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a rookie.
Of course, Williams has never been a full time starter for the Cowboys, but as a highly touted draft pick coming out of Ole Miss, was eventually expected to develop into that type of player at some point in Dallas.
Now nearing his full return from injury, and in a room that has Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler, Marshawn Kneeland, Payton Turner and incoming rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, the Cowboys could once again have a fearsome pass rush on their hands if everything goes as expected.
