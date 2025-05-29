DaRon Bland continues work at new position during Cowboys OTAs
Dallas Cowboys fans have heard it enough to be annoyed; however, this team was decimated by injuries this past season.
One of the team's top defensive players, DaRon Bland, suffered a stress fracture in his foot that sidelined him for over half the season.
However, 2025 brings brighter days, and Bland has been putting in the work during the team's recent OTA session. Most interestingly, Bland has been playing in the slot, including an individual drill.
Bland, who is one of the team's top cornerbacks, could move inside to help make up for the loss of Jourdan Lewis, one of the NFL's top slot cornerbacks, during free agency.
Bland being willing to play slot would help the defense in several aspects.
In 2023, Bland led the league in interceptions with nine and took five of those back for a touchdown, which is an NFL record.
Bland didn't get the chance to build off of his All-Pro season due to his injury. However, it feels the former fifth-round pick knows what the mission is this season.
It's not being said enough, probably because many are tired of talking about the Cowboys. However, this team can be very dangerous in 2025. But health will once again be a major concern. Bland is already putting in the work for a major 2025 season, and he's ready to eat.
