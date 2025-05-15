Cowboys roasted by NFC East rival with brilliant Pokemon reference
The 2025 NFL schedule became official on Wednesday night, which always leads to plenty of fun around the league. While analysts are discussing the impacts on the field, teams often use the extra attention to poke fun at their opponents.
That happened this year as well, which resulted in the Dallas Cowboys suffering a massive burn from their NFC East Rivals, the Washington Commanders.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 record prediction: What are the experts saying?
Washington’s social media team posted a thread on X, comparing every team they face in 2025 to a Pokémon. For Dallas, they used a Magikarp.
For those who don’t get the joke, it’s actually pretty brilliant.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys play charades in hilarious 2025 schedule announcement
A Magikarp is known for its move called “struggle.” There’s also a line in the Mystery Dungeon game where Magikarp says, “I’m the world’s weakest Pokémon. You knew that, yes?”
As tough as it is to admit it, this is a clever roast by Washington. Almost as bad as knowing their franchise lost three of the last four games to the weakest Pokémon — with the lone win coming with Trey Lance under center for Dallas.
But, hey, even the little brother is allowed to get some jokes in from time to time.
The Cowboys and Commanders play in Dallas in Week 7 and then again on Christmas Day, in Washington, in Week 17.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games
NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?
Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team