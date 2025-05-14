Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each primetime game
The stage is finally set, and the Dallas Cowboys now know their full 2025 NFL regular season slate. To no surprise, the schedule is full of primetime games.
However, will the team shake off the dreadful 2024 primetime slate and show the world that they are still America's Team?
Here's a closer look at each Cowboys primetime game, and a prediction. Let the optimism flow through you.
Week 1- @ Philadelphia Eagles
The Cowboys will be kicking off the NFL season with their showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on opening night.
What better way to start the season than to spoil banner night in Philadelphia? The Cowboys are coming into this one with a chip on their shoulder.
Prediction - Win
Week 4 - vs. Green Bay Packers
The Cowboys will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Jerry's World in Week 4 for a Sunday Night Football showdown.
The Packers have had the Cowboys' number for the most part for the last few years. But let's bring some optimism to the equation.
Prediction - Win
Week 9 - vs. Cardinals
The Cowboys' first of two Monday Night Football games takes place in Week 9 when the team welcomes the Arizona Cardinals to town.
The Cardinals just missed out on a postseason spot last season, and this year, they are hoping to make a comeback. However, Dallas has a chance to flex their muscles in this one.
Prediction - Win
Week 11 - @ Las Vegas Raiders
Two weeks later, the Cowboys are back in the Monday night spotlight with a trip to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.
Cowboys fans were hoping that Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty would be a member of their team before the NFL Draft. Now, he's the enemy.
The Raiders appear to be in the middle of a rebuild and the Cowboys cannot let the chance at victory slip away in this one.
Prediction - Win
Week 14 - @ Lions
The 2024 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Cowboys is one that everyone in Dallas would like to forget.
However, the two meet once again on Thursday Night Football, and the Cowboys will definitely have this one circled. But the crowd at Ford Field will be rocking, and the Lions could be hungry as ever with the way their 2024 season ended.
Prediction - Loss
Week 15 - vs. Vikings
It will be back-to-back primetime games for the Cowboys as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Dallas for Sunday Night Football in Week 15.
It will also be their second straight game against an NFC North opponent. The Vikings are starting anew with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and the Dallas defense should be chomping at the bit for this matchup.
Prediction - Win
