Where the Cowboys rank in number of primetime games for 2025 season
You know the saying, "They hate us, cause they ain't us." That is the case with the Dallas Cowboys every season. Some people don't seem to understand why the team continues to be so popular.
Yes, there has been a well-documented championship slump that has spanned nearly three decades, but Dallas is and will always be "America's Team."
The NFL schedule makers confirm that every season.
This year, the Cowboys once again lead all NFC teams with six primetime games. Add in Thanksgiving and Christmas Day outings, and the Cowboys have eight standalone games in 2025.
Only one team has more primetime games than Dallas, and that's the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been to three consecutive Super Bowls, winning two.
The NFL knows what it is doing.
The league puts the biggest draws in the biggest games, and the Cowboys just happen to fall into that category every year. After the NFL schedule was released, the Cowboys immediately occupied the top three spots on a list for "most in-demand" games.
So, while people wonder why Dallas continues to get the primetime slots, all you have to do is look at the numbers.
People watch the Cowboys. Whether it's because you are cheering for them to win or hoping that they will lose, the eyeballs are on the television, and that's all broadcasting partners care about.
