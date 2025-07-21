Osa Odighizuwa talks NFLPA leadership controversy after JT Tretter saga
The NFLPA is in shambles following the resignation of former director Lloyd Howell. Former NFL offensive lineman J.C. Tretter was considered the favorite to become the interim executive director, but he abruptly resigned from his position of chief strategy officer over the weekend after some backlash for his potential involvement in the NFLPA debacle.
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys reported to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp, and star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who is the team's NFLPA player rep, was asked about the ongoing drama.
While Odighizuwa is aware of what is happening in the leadership structure of the NFLPA, but he's not too interested in getting into detail until it is necessary.
“It’s interesting, but I wouldn’t say it’s hard,” Odighizuwa said, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “Compartmentalization is the name of the game. Been doing it for a little while, so I just address it as it comes.
"We’ve got to focus on what we’ve got to focus on and cross that bridge when we get there.”
For now, Odighizuwa is just putting his head down and getting to work with his teammates in Oxnard as the Cowboys prepare for what they hope will be a bounce-back season after a disastrous, injury-plagued 2024 campaign.
