Cowboys insider calls out Jerry Jones for 'stirring pot' with Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys preseason opener is just a couple of days away, but most of the focus has been on Micah Parsons and his stalled contract talks.
Parsons understandably grew frustrated with the way owner and general manager Jerry Jones was using the media to portray him as the bad guy, leading to a trade request. Jones doesn’t seem to be taking Parsons’ anger seriously and hasn’t changed his approach.
Jones has said Parsons was the one who took their deal off the table, and then pointed the finger at him once again following their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. Insider Clarence Hill has seen enough, and is calling Jones out for “stirring the pot.”
Hill said Jones took “A day that should have been just about football, he made it about something else.” He also said Jones is the one who refuses to reach out to Parsons, even though he sees him every day.
“He hasn’t talked to Micah since Friday, even though they’re right there. Micah’s been at practice every day with a jersey on. They have not, no one’s reached out to his agent.”
Hill then asked what Jones’ urgency was, and if he thought Parsons would be on the field in Week 1. Hill says Jones passed the buck, saying “I don’t know, you gotta ask him. But I’m urgent.”
That comment led to more questions from Hill, who wonders how Jones can be “urgent” yet not be actively trying to get his top player signed.
“How are you urgent Jerry? How are your urgent? How does that manifest itself? Are you calling the agent? Are you talking to the principal? Are you trying to mend this fence? Because it’s a fence that needs to be mended. How can you be urgent when you’re not talking to the principals, or trying to talk to the principals.”
It’s already been a long saga, but sadly, it’s hard to see an end in sight when Jones refuses to set his ego aside and treat Parsons and his team with respect.
