Phil Mafah happy to be healthy after playing last Clemson season with torn labrum
Phil Mafah has been making a name for himself throughout Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California. The rookie running back has shown flashes of brilliance during practice, and was one of the most impressive and explosive running backs in the team's outing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week One of the NFL preseason.
Mafah is building a legion of fans -- let's call them the Three 7 Mafiah -- and there is every reason to be excited for what is to come next.
While injuries have plagued the backfield throughout camp, Mafah has been able to stay healthy and will likely once again be heavily featured in the team's Week 2 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
But while Cowboys Nation is excited for what Mafah is bringing to the field, he is equally as excited because he's finally healthy.
As Mickey Spagnola reminded everyone on the team's official website, Mafah played through a torn labrum during his final year with the Clemson Tigers.
Despite playing through injury, Mafah rushed for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Mafah revealed at practice that it was refreshing to finally be healthy on the field. "This is the first time in pads with a good shoulder," he said.
Now that Mafah is healthy, he is running at full strength and not afraid to lay the lumber. It's clear that he's putting in the extra work, staying after practice to work on special teams drills, and the coaches have been impressed, so it's easy to see why the Three 7 Mafiah could have more members soon with the bruising back well on his way to being a fan favorite.
