Dallas Cowboys pick massive red zone threat in latest NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys need a receiver, and the ideal one might fall into their lap on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.
After a busy offseason, the Cowboys have filled a lot of glaring needs around the roster, including at edge rusher, which many viewed as the team's biggest need after the loss of DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency.
Now, conventional wisdom would suggest that the 'biggest need' designation for Dallas has shifted to wide receiver. And in a recent mock draft, it appears the Cowboys will fill that need.
Per a mock draft from Yahoo Sports, the Cowboys are set to select Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, giving them a legitimate red zone threat to add opposite of CeeDee Lamb.
"Dallas is set at slot receiver with CeeDee Lamb, but they could use an upgrade on the outside," Yahoo Sports wrote. "Luckily, McMillan falls right into its lap to give Dallas what could be an explosive passing game with Dak Prescott returning from injury."
Last season with the Wildcats, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight scores, averaging 15.7 yards per catch, earning consensus All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors along the way. He was even better as a sophomore in 2023, catching 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
That said, it is not just the stats and athletic ability that have the scouts drooling over McMillan, but his imposing size as well, and his smooth route running ability. Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, McMillan is listed at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, making him a natural red zone threat - an area in which the Cowboys struggled mightily last season.
Despite that size, however, he is still one of the best route runners in the 2025 class, which the Cowboys sorely need to add to their passing attack as well.
And if the Cowboys can add that type of athlete to their pass-catching group alongside the likes of Lamb, Dak Prescott, and the offense might have a chance to thrive in 2025.
