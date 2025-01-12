NFL analyst proposes one-sided head coach trade with NFL Playoff team
The Dallas Cowboys are running out of time to decide Mike McCarthy's future with the team. Dallas' exclusive negotiations period with McCarthy on Tuesday, January 14.
If the team doesn't agree to a new deal, McCarthy will be free to walk. But what would be Jerry Jones? backup plan?
Cowboys legend turned FOX Sports NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson shared his thoughts on how to fix the team's coaching situation and it involves a swap with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two head coaches that once faced off against each other in a Super Bowl at Cowboys Stadium.
MORE: Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones still have a lot of work to do & the clock is ticking
There have been calls for the Steelers to make a change at head coach after Mike Tomlin came up short in the postseason yet again. So, Bradshaw pitched the Cowboys and Steelers swap head coaches to rejuvenate both franchises.
"Things are stale in Pittsburgh. Things are stale in Dallas," Johnson said.
"How about a coaching swap? Mike McCarthy is a Pittsburgh guy. Let him go to [the Steelers]. Let Mike Tomlin go to [the Cowboys]. Both franchises would be excited."
Sure, it's something to talk about, but it would be a lateral move for both franchises.
Neither head coach has had postseason success in recent memory. Both have had their fair share of achievements in the regular season and won Super Bowls ages ago, but each coach has fallen short of expectations in the postseason.
And let's not even mention how Mike Tomlin would deal with Jerry Jones.
Is it something fun to talk about and to make headlines? Sure, and it worked. Is it realistic? Not at all.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
4 Mike Zimmer replacements Dallas Cowboys should consider
Mike McCarthy should make the decision for the Cowboys & walk away
How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc