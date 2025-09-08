Dallas Cowboys players are tired of hearing about Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys are still dealing with the public fallout surrounding Jerry Jones' decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last month.
Many fans still remain upset that their favorite player was shipped to a conference rival. That frustration likely grew even further considering the fact that Parsons got a sack and a tackle for loss in his debut in Green Bay.
Meanwhile, others appear glad to have the distraction and shadow of Parsons out of the DFW.
MORE: Micah Parsons reflects on 'toxic situation' with Cowboys after Packers debut
And now, it appears that some of the Cowboys players might feel the same way.
Following the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles on Thursday night, many players were asked about the situation surrounding their former teammate. And it appears defensive end Sam Williams, and perhaps others, are tired of hearing about it.
“I feel like everybody is really tired of that question,” Williams said, via Jon Machota of the Athletic. “Micah is gone. So, I feel like we should stop bringing up his name. He’s on Green Bay. You should ask about the Cowboys and worry about what we got in the locker room.
“Micah is always gonna be part of the family, especially in the D-line room. But other than that, that’s his business. … I’m worried about me. I can give you his number. You can call Micah and ask him any questions you need. But me, please don’t ask me no questions about that man. That’s him, and I’m me.”
MORE: Dallas Cowboys star reacts to Micah Parsons' Packers debut
Williams isn't the only one who is ready to move on, either.
Starting quarterback Dak Prescott echoed those same sentiments and urged the media to focus on the players currently playing with a star on their helmets.
"I don’t think it was like we’re going to miss this or miss that," Prescott said. "He’s a hell of a pass rusher and probably would’ve made plays (vs. the Eagles), but we’re not going to live in that and I don’t care to, honestly. We wish him the best and truly wish him the best. This is about this team. This is about the 2025 Cowboys and that defense, those young rushers making a name for themselves."
Unfortunately for Dallas, the noise surrounding Parsons' absence, especially considering the manner of his exit, does not appear to be going away anytime soon.
But if the new-look Cowboys defense can hold up as well as they did against the Eagles for the rest of the season, that shadow should begin to fade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc