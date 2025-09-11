Cowboy Roundup: Potential DaRon Bland replacements, Big running game improvement
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've officially made it to the start of Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season with the division rival Washington Commanders taking on Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, while we'll have to wait for Dallas to host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.
Unfortunately, Wednesday brought some mad news for the Cowboys with reports that star cornerback DaRon Bland could miss multiple weeks with a foot injury.
But, the good news is that Dallas opens its home schedule against the lowly Giants.
While we wait to see what reports surface over the next couple of days, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online.
Possible DaRon Bland replacements
NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed the most likely options for the Dallas Cowboys as they aim to replace DaRon Bland while he misses some time with a new foot injury, including internal options and a potential reunion with Stephon Gilmore.
Immediate running game improvement
The Dallas Cowboys' rushing attack had the best success in the league on designed runs plays, proving that the Klayton Adams hire by Brian Schottenheimer was well worth the preseason hype. Let's hope it can continue as the season rolls on.
