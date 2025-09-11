4 potential Dallas Cowboys prospects to watch this weekend
The Dallas Cowboys have done well in recent years in the NFL draft, including in 2025 where they landed potential long-term starters such as Tyler Booker and Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Booker was nearly unbeatable in his debut while Ezeiruaku flashed his talent as a pass rusher. There's hope they'll see what late-round pick Jaydon Blue can do this weekend as well, after he was left off the active roster in Week 1.
While we're still watching the 2025 class find its footing, we can still keep one eye on the future. That's the focus here with these four prospects who should be on the Cowboys' radar.
Whit Weeks, LB, LSU
The Cowboys top three linebackers on Thursday were Jack Sanborn, Kenneth Murray, and Damone Clark, all three of whom will be free agents in 2026. Dallas hopes DeMarvion Overshown will be back in late November and they still expect more from second-year player Marist Liufau.
Even if they retain some of their pending free agents, Dallas needs to continue to add depth. That's why keeping an eye on Whit Weeks makes sense.
Weeks is a high-motor linebacker with great instincts. He racked up 125 tackles as a sophomore, making him an intriguing linebacker prospect to watch. He has a chance to gain plenty of traction this weekend with a Saturday night matchup against Florida.
David Oke, DT, Arkansas
A 6-foot-2, 312-pound native of Nigeria, David Oke has yet to make his debut for Arkansas. A transfer from Abilene Christian, Oke has been dealing with a knee injury but was back at practice this week.
The Razorbacks would love to see Oke on the field as they take on Ole Miss this weekend. If he does suit up, he's someone the Cowboys should be scouting. He's an explosive interior lineman who could help them finally shore up a position of weakness.
DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado
An Oklahoma State transfer, D.J. McKinney spent last season as the CB2 in Colorado across from Travis Hunter. He recorded 62 total tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions and has started out on a strong note again this year with eight tackles and a pick in two games.
McKinney is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds but has been very durable despite his frame. His length causes issues for opposing wideouts, although he would do well to add more mass. With injuries being a common theme in the Dallas defense, McKinney could be a name to watch as the Buffaloes take on Houston on Friday night.
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
George Pickens was added this offseason in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there's no guarantee Dallas will extend him. If he does wind up hitting free agency, the Cowboys will need to find a new WR2.
One potential fit is Makai Lemon from USC. He doesn't boast elite size at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, but Lemon possesses elite athleticism and secured an 85.6 PFF receiving grade in 2024. He played so well that Trevor Sikkema believes he's in line to be the WR1 in this class.
Lemon has 11 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games this season. He's someone to watch this weekend as USC takes on Purdue.
