Top 3 Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players for Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity to get into the win column for the first time this season on Sunday, when they take on the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Over the last few seasons, the Cowboys - and especially Dak Prescott - have owned the Giants, winning 15 of the last 16 matchups dating back to 2017. And in that lone loss in 2021, Dak Prescott was out with an injury.
Add that to the fact that Dallas is coming off a frustrating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, and there is plenty of reason to believe that Brian Schottenheimer's team is going to be ready to produce big results.
With that in mind, here are three Cowboys we believe could have big fantasy football showings this weekend:
QB Dak Prescott
In terms of accuracy and putting his team in a position to win, Dak Prescott played one of the best games of his career vs. the Eagles on Thursday night. Unfortunately for Prescott, some untimely drops and mistakes by his pass catchers got in the way of that, and his statistical production suffered as a result.
Fortunately for Prescott, the Giants are coming to town. Against New York, Prescott is 13-2 as a starter in his career, but he completes 65.3 percent of his passes for an average of 261 yards per game. He also has 30 total touchdowns to his name and a 102.1 QB rating vs. New York.
Expect a major bounce back fantasy performance from Prescott in Week 2.
RB Javonte Williams
Of any Dallas Cowboys starter in Week 1, few were more surprising than Javonte Williams. The veteran back accounted for both of his team's touchdowns, rushed for 54 yards and also hauled in a pair of receptions for 10 yards.
Obviously not the most stellar stat line, but against one of the best run defenses in the NFL, its a performance to be proud of. He should have more room to operate and produce vs. New York in Week 2.
WR CeeDee Lamb
If there is one Cowboy who wants to come out and have a monster performance, it is CeeDee Lamb. Last week vs. Philadelphia, he dropped three passes, including two critical ones down the stretch that may have cost the Cowboys the game.
Despite that, he still had seven receptions for 110 yards and was targeted a whopping 13 times by Prescott. Suffice it to say, he will be given plenty of opportunities to bounce back from his mistakes on Sunday.
Add that to the fact that Lamb averages six catches for 85.9 yards on 8.8 targets per game in his career against the giants, and he should once again be in line for a big weekend in fantasy football.
