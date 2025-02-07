Ashton Jeanty gives himself Hall of Fame NFL player comparison
The Dallas Cowboys are looking ahead to NFL free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster their roster this offseason. After the team's lack of depth was exposed during the 2024 campaign, Dallas knows its areas of weakness.
One area is in the backfield, where the team lacks a reliable running back behind starter Rico Dowdle, who came on strong at the end of the year to finish with 1,000 yards.
That obvious need has led to the Cowboys consistently being linked to Boise State Broncos star and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty, who played high school in Frisco, Texas, previously said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys. He also thinks Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
While in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Jeanty made an NFL comparison for himself that will certainly catch the attention of Cowboys Nation after comparing himself to one of the team's legends and a Pro Football Hall of Famer: Emmitt Smith.
During his final season at Boise State, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
Jeanty would be a great addition to any team in the NFL. It's just going to come down to whether he is still on the board when the Cowboys pick at No. 12 and whether Jerry Jones is willing to make a splash with the hometown kid.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
