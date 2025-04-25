Cowboys predicted to make another shocking pick in Round 2 of NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys made one of the more surprising selections during the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. At pick No. 12, they added Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
A safe pick, Booker should have no problem succeeding in the NFL. That doesn't mean the Cowboys will escape criticism since they ignored greater needs, such as wide receiver.
They could recoup some goodwill if they land a receiver, or even a starting-caliber running back in Round 2. That's not what CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso expects them to do, however, as he has Dallas making another shocking selection in Round 2.
At No. 44 overall, he has them bringing in Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. He praised Winston's size and ability to turn the ball over.
"The Cowboys get a sizable yet electric mover at safety who can generate turnovers and thump as a tackler." — Trapasso, CBS Sports
Safety isn't a huge need with Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson on the roster, but both are in the final year of their respective deals. Winston has the tools to be a starter and would seamlessly step into the role in 2026, while allowing the Cowboys to save some money at the position.
Trapasso also predicts Round 3 and continues to focus on defense for Dallas. In his prediction, the Cowboys take South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard at No. 76.
Kennard would fill a need, with DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston leaving this offseason, but once again, the lack of offensive weapons could be their downfall in this scenario.
