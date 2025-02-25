Dallas Cowboys poach 'perfect free agent signing' from NFC rival
The Dallas Cowboys will be under intense pressure starting March 10 when NFL free agency officially begins.
Following a disappointing season and the addition of a new head coach, the team will be hard at work looking to revamp the roster through free agency and the NFL Draft.
With several roster needs, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport selected the perfect free-agent signing for each NFL team. For the Cowboys, it's finding a replacement for Zack Martin.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys have faith in struggling OT under new coaching staff
"The Cowboys have a number of needs, but the retirement of Zack Martin shot the interior of the offensive line up the list," Davenport wrote. "The problem is that with less than $3 million in cap space, the top free agents up front could be too costly for Dallas."
According to Davenport, the perfect free agent signing for the Cowboys is right guard Aaron Banks who has spent his entire four-year career with the rival San Francisco 49ers.
MORE: 2 Dallas Cowboys named to 2025 NFL All-Free Agent Team
"Banks isn't the player that elite free-agent guards such as Trey Smith are, but he surrendered just one sack in 775 snaps last year while with the San Francisco 49ers," Davenport added.
Dallas' offensive line will undergo some changes throughout the season following the departure of Martin, and it would be wise for the decision-makers to take all things into consideration.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Key NFL Scouting Combine dates Cowboys fans need to know
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
One free agent the Cowboys should consider to bolster secondary
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries