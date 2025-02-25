Cowboys waiting game could strike again with Micah Parsons contract talks
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 offseason was brutal to sit through. They infuriated the fan base by ignoring most free agents and then took forever to sign their two biggest offensive stars.
Following months of back-and-forth (and a holdout from their No. 1 wideout), Dallas locked up Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb ahead of Week 1. As is often the case for Cowboys Nation, they could be in for more of the same this year.
Micah Parsons enters the final year of his rookie deal and is poised to strike an extension. The Cowboys have expressed their desire to keep him but haven’t begun formal conversations.
This has led to speculation, including trade rumors, but Dianna Russini of Scoop City says she can’t envision Parsons leaving. She also noted that he might have to wait, with the money unlikely coming his way “right now.”
”I struggle envisioning the Dallas Cowboys letting him walk out the door eventually. Like I just don’t see that happening, like I just don’t think Micah’s going to get what he wants right now. He may just have to wait this out.” — Russini
Parsons has stated he doesn’t need to be the highest-paid defender, but he’s still going to command a hefty sum. Jerry and Stephen Jones have been aggressively frugal in recent years and show no urgency to get this done.
They know Parsons is under contract for the upcoming season and will use that leverage to buy time—even if it costs them more in the long run, as it did with Prescott and Lamb.
