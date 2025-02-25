Cowboys waiting game could strike again with Micah Parsons contract talks

.@DMRussini with @ChaseDaniel on Scoop City talking about the Cowboys and Micah Parsons:



“…I struggle envisioning the Dallas Cowboys letting him walk out the door eventually. Like I just don’t see that happening, like I just don’t think Micah’s going to get what he wants right… https://t.co/Qfa5GXT1fX pic.twitter.com/8CeRinRVMy