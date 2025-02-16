Cowboys would ship Micah Parsons to Bengals in blockbuster trade proposal
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the NFL offseason with a lot of work to do. Coming off of a 2024 season that saw them go just 7-10, it's clear that the team needs to add more talent.
One intriguing storyline to keep an eye on this offseason will be about the future of star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Parsons, who will be entering the final year of his contract in 2025, has been rumored in a lot of trade speculation ahead of the offseason. While it's not likely that the Cowboys would move him, crazier things have happened in the NFL.
With that in mind, a blockbuster suggestion has been proposed that would send Parsons to the AFC.
Bobby Belt of105.3 The Fan has suggested a trade idea that would send Parsons to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Trey Hendrickson, the No. 17 overall pick, and a third-round pick in 2026.
“Next trade [proposal], you send Micah Parsons to the Cincinnati Bengals for Trey Hendrickson, their first-round pick (which is 17th overall) and a third rounder next year,” Belt said. "You know that for the next three years [Hendrickson will] probably be better than somebody you can draft in the first round.”
Hendrickson would be an intriguing addition if Dallas did move Parsons. He is coming off of a season that saw him rack up 46 total tackles, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six defended passes.
However, the ideal scenario would be that the Cowboys can simply get a long-term deal done with Parsons.
Speaking of Parsons, he ended the 2024 season with 43 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defended pass in 13 games. At 25 years old, he will be one of the NFL's best pass rushers for years to come.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Dallas this offseason. Fans should buckle up for what could be a wild ride.
Obviously, the rumors surrounding Parsons are just rumors. There is nothing that has been reported to suggest that the Cowboys are looking to move him.
