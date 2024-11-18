Cowboys' promising young WR to make first start in Week 11 vs. Texans
The "next man up" mentality continues for the Dallas Cowboys as rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy prepares to make his first NFL start tonight against the Houston Texans.
Flournoy confirmed the news himself in an Instagram post earlier this morning as the Cowboys host the Texans on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 11.
The first year wideout was selected by Dallas this past April as a sixth-round pick, No. 216, of the 2024 NFL Draft, coming from Southeast Missouri State.
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: 3 key matchups vs Texans, Rise of DeMarvion Overshown
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Flournoy has appeared in five games this season, recording two receptions for 25 yards.
Flournoy excelled during the preseason, participating in all three games with one start and finished with nine receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets.
Dallas has been struggling with injuries across the board, including wide receiver, where the Cowboys have been without veteran pass catcher Brandin Cooks since Week 5, and recently, All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back) was listed as questionable for tonight's matchup.
With a record of 3-6, the Cowboys will start a three-game stretch over the next 11 days, which includes back-to-back NFC East matchups, including their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants.
