Will CeeDee Lamb play vs. Texans? Cowboys WR dealing with 'back issue'
It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have been plagued by injuries throughout the 2024-25 NFL season.
Star players like Dak Prescott, who is done for the season; Micah Parsons, who missed several weeks; DaRon Bland, who is yet to see the field this season; and many more have led to Dallas being exposed for a lack of experience at key positions.
This week, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is raising concerns after news that he is dealing with a "back issue" ahead of the team's primetime showdown with the Houston Texans in Week 11.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed the issue popped up during 7-on-7 drills in practice.
As for his availability for Monday Night Football, McCarthy is downplaying any significance by saying, "I'm not of high concern."
The Cowboys' offense without Prescott or Lamb, who both signed record-setting contract extensions before the start of the season, would be a terrifying sight. And Halloween is already over.
Lamb is officially listed as questionable for the game.
This season, Lamb is fifth in the league in receptions (59), seventh in the league in receiving yards (681), and ranks in the top 20 with four touchdowns.
Without the All-Pro pass catcher, the Cowboys offense could be in for another embarrassing performance on offense, and Cowboys Nation really could use a break from watching the team be the butt of every joke.
