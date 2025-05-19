Two surprising Dak Prescott stats shows he is among NFL elite
Despite and highly successful career under center in one of the most difficult jobs in the sport, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott typically receives more hate than love from most NFL fans.
Part of that is due to the simple fact that he is the quarterback of the most polarizing team in professional sports, while others point to more logical flaws such as his lack of success in post season play.
Regardless of the outside narratives, however, Prescott deserves to be mentioned among the NFL's elite at the position - and there are at least two stats that prove that.
First on that list, as pointed out by Cowboys media personality Dan Rogers on X, is Prescott's accuracy, which ranks higher than some of the best quarterbacks in not just today's game, but in the history of the game.
Those names include current NFL players like Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
In fact, per Pro Football Reference, Prescott ranks No. 7 all-time in NFL history in career completion percentage, which puts him above legendary greats like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Kurt Warner, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Brett Favre, Troy Aikman, Anfew Luck, Eli Manning, Rich Gannon, Jim Kelly, Dan Marino and more.
But that is not the only stat that sets Prescott apart, either.
He currently ranks eighth in league history in career passer rating - which is a calculation of a quarterback's attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, and interceptions on a scale of 158.3 - behind Rodgers, Mahomes, Jackson, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Drew Brees, and head names like Brady, Tony Romo, Young, Manning, Phillip Rivers, and more.
Sure, Prescott still needs to find a way to silence the doubters in the post season.
But in terms of a pure passer with accuracy and efficiency, the detractors might want to try and find another argument.
