Former NFL quarterback questions Dak Prescott's place among top QBs
Dak Prescott secured the richest contract in the NFL last season when he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a four-year deal worth $240 million.
Even before the ink was dry, the criticism was coming in fast. Nearly one calendar year later, Prescott is still being questioned.
The latest example comes from former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, who stopped short of saying Prescott is holding the team back while appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.
"I don't want to say he's holding them back, but he is the highest-paid player in football, and I would say he's not near the top five quarterback in football. Is he even a top-10 quarterback? I don't know about that either."
He said it will be up to Prescott to hold down the offense this year, which has been the case for the past several seasons. This year, however, Prescott has more help thanks to the arrival of wide receiver George Pickens.
Despite such moves, the team as a whole is being disrespected, with Adams bringing up their projected win total of 7.5. Simms did agree with her that that was too low, saying they will be a bigger player in the NFC playoff picture than what the betting market believes they will be.
Dallas is going to have to not only secure a spot in the postseason, but they need to make a deep run as well before anyone finally admits Prescott is one of the best in the game.
Then again, they might just give credit to Brian Schottenheimer at that point.
