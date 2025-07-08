Cowboys Country

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott kicks off youth ProCamp with massive turnout

Dak Prescott is hosting several hundred kids at his annual youth camp.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott listens to head coach Brian Schottenheimer at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott listens to head coach Brian Schottenheimer at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might be a lightning rod for criticism on the field, but when he steps off the field, it’s hard to find anything bad to say.

Prescott has been a model citizen and excellent leader for America’s Team. He’s quick to use his platform to help reach out, and that includes hosting an annual youth football camp.

MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Option one at tight end

Every summer, Prescott hosts his annual ProCamp, and he kicked off the event on Tuesday in Southlake. The event had quite the turnout with more than 500 kids in attendance.

Also present were a couple of Prescott’s teammates. Third-year wide receiver Jalen Brooks was there as were two undrafted tight ends — Tyler Neville from Virginia and Rivaldo Fairweather out of Auburn.

MORE: Cowboys' offensive weapons receive 'step back' in latest preseason rankings

Prescott, who is entering his 10th season in the league, is coming off a frustrating campaign that ended with hamstring surgery. He says he’s feeling healthy and should be ready to go full speed when training camp begins at the end of this month.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFC East WR rankings: George Pickens elevates Dallas Cowboys wide receivers

Insider reveals ugly truth about Dallas Cowboys' breakout weapon

Joe Milton III forming bond with Dallas Cowboys fan favorite wide receiver

Cowboys have major question to answer this offseason with offensive line

PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News