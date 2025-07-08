Cowboys QB Dak Prescott kicks off youth ProCamp with massive turnout
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might be a lightning rod for criticism on the field, but when he steps off the field, it’s hard to find anything bad to say.
Prescott has been a model citizen and excellent leader for America’s Team. He’s quick to use his platform to help reach out, and that includes hosting an annual youth football camp.
Every summer, Prescott hosts his annual ProCamp, and he kicked off the event on Tuesday in Southlake. The event had quite the turnout with more than 500 kids in attendance.
Also present were a couple of Prescott’s teammates. Third-year wide receiver Jalen Brooks was there as were two undrafted tight ends — Tyler Neville from Virginia and Rivaldo Fairweather out of Auburn.
Prescott, who is entering his 10th season in the league, is coming off a frustrating campaign that ended with hamstring surgery. He says he’s feeling healthy and should be ready to go full speed when training camp begins at the end of this month.
