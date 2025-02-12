Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks snubbed from Top 10 NFL QBs list
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most iconic franchises in NFL history, with five Super Bowl titles to their name and the third-most Hall of Famers, trailing only the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, who have been around for over 40 years longer.
The Cowboys have produced some of the league's greatest players, including legendary quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, who together led the team to five Super Bowl victories and eight Super Bowl appearances.
Despite their incredible careers, neither Staubach nor Aikman made the cut in recent Fox Sports rankings of the 10 greatest quarterbacks of all time.
It's not entirely surprising that Troy Aikman didn’t rank on the list—his passing numbers don’t measure up to other Hall of Famers from his era like John Elway, Joe Montana, and Dan Marino.
Still it's notable that Roger Staubach was also left off the list. Staubach, who is often featured in top-10 rankings, presents a more compelling case.
His exclusion may be attributed to recency bias and the more run-heavy offense of his era. However, what’s especially surprising is that Terry Bradshaw, who made the list at number six, had inferior career numbers compared to Staubach.
Bradshaw’s four Super Bowl victories are what set him apart, but Staubach still has more championships than other all-time greats like Marino, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees.
If Super Bowl wins are the determining factor for Bradshaw’s spot, Staubach arguably deserves to be included as well in this top 10 list.
