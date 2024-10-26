Cowboys rank at bottom of NFL in another shocking stat; this one's OK
The Dallas Cowboys running game has been a sore spot for the team throughout their first six games of the season, ranking at the bottom of the league.
Dallas has been looking for ways to turn things around, and elevating Dalvin Cook from the practice squad could be an answer.
But, there is another stat where the Cowboys rank among the league's worst.
This stat, however, is nothing to worry about.
The Cowboys rank among the league's lowest consumer of "Uncrustables." As it turns out, the elite athletes around the NFL eat a shocking amount of the children's lunchtime snack.
According to some hard-hitting research from The Athletic, "NFL teams go through anywhere from 3,600 to 4,300 Uncrustables a week."
The Denver Broncos devour the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches per week at 700, more than double the No. 2 team, the Seattle Seahawks, who consume 320 per week.
Dallas, meanwhile, eats only 75 Uncrustables a week, trailed only by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and New Orleans Saints. The dining staff at The Star must be doing a much better job than whatever they're doing out in Denver.
So, congratulations, Dallas. For once being near the bottom of the league is a good thing.
