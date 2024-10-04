Cowboys' refusal to make change at RB sums up where franchise stands
The Dallas Cowboys have had major running back issues since before the season started.
Sadly, everyone around the league, from top scouts to lowly writers on a fan website, knew this issue would plague the team.
Yet, the Cowboys find themselves with one of the worst running threats in the league.
MORE: Jerry Jones explains why Cowboys didn't pursue Derrick Henry
This isn't a post to call out the performances of Rico Dowdle or Ezekiel Elliot, even though the duo have just a combined 215 yards. No, this is more about how the ineptitude of the front office put the team in a position of failure.
Cowboys fans have to be tired of hearing owner Jerry Jones discuss finding affordable players when the guy shows up to practice in a helicopter like he's Ric Flair making a grand entrance to the ring.
Affording Derrick Henry sounds nice right now, especially after the veteran running back ran laps around Jones' defense and currently leads the league in rushing.
MORE: Dalvin Cook 'definitely moving' forward, per Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy
Jones also deserves his flowers. Re-signing quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were great steps in fielding a competitive franchise. However, it feels that Jones and the rest of the front office were dead set on making a Dollar General backfield become the next Costco.
The Cowboys front office wanted to be all in. But to them, all in meant how far they could go without breaking the bank. Dallas isn't a small-market baseball club and needs to quit pretending that it is.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5