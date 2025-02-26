Cowboys replace future Hall of Famer in rising prospect new mock draft
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves facing a critical offseason with multiple needs to fill across the roster.
Now, with the retirement of future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, the team has a glaring need to reinforce its offensive line.
It could be nearly impossible to replace someone as productive as Zack Martin, but the team still needs to find his replacement through the draft, free agency, or from within the roster.
MORE: Star draft prospect could fall into Cowboys' lap at position of need
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks' latest mock draft has the Cowboys addressing Martin's retirement by selecting Missouri offensive guard and tackle Armand Membou with the No. 12 overall pick.
The mock draft surprisingly has Ashton Jeanty falling as far as the 20th pick, while other players that Cowboys Nation has been begging for, like Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, were already off the board.
MORE: Cowboys named ‘best landing spot’ for all-time NCAA touchdown king
All in all, if the draft unfolds for the Cowboys the way it did in Bucky Brooks' mock draft, fans should be thrilled that the team is drafting a standout, versatile offensive lineman.
It's not the sexiest pick, but it certainly fits the Cowboys' new ground-and-pound approach, which needs to feature a thriving offensive line.
