Do the Cowboys already have Zack Martin's replacement on the roster?
The Dallas Cowboys may have already found the answer to one of their biggest questions of the 2025 NFL offseason with Zack Martin’s official decision to retire.
With Martin stepping away, the Cowboys now face the pressing question of how to replace a future Hall of Famer on the offensive line.
Will they turn to free agency, dip into the NFL Draft, or is the solution already staring them in the face?
MORE: 5 NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys could sign to replace Zack Martin
When Martin suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 11, the Cowboys were forced to adjust quickly.
They called on Brock Hoffman, who stepped in as the starting right guard despite having spent most of his time in training camp competing for the center position in a battle with Cooper Beebe.
What followed was the Cowboys' best five-game stretch of the season, winning four out of five games and running the ball with purpose and efficiency.
MORE: Zack Martin shown love, praise from longtime NFC East rival
Hoffman quickly earned the admiration and trust of fans due to his relentless mentality on the field. Known for his aggressiveness, he plays with the kind of physicality that often resembles a bully, dominating opponents with his sheer force.
Hoffman is a shining example of a player who gives it his all, consistently playing until the whistle blows—and sometimes even beyond.
Hoffman’s status as a free agent this offseason shouldn’t worry Cowboys fans, as he is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). This means he won’t be able to negotiate with other teams once the ERFA tag is applied, making him a cheap and reliable option to replace the Hall of Famer.
