Dallas Cowboys retain special teams ace ahead of NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys' plan to be "selectively aggressive" during NFL free agency this offseason is off to a hot start. After securing a long-term deal with star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, the team is making another key move.
While it won't grab as many headlines as the re-signing of Odighizuwa, the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with special teams ace C.J. Goodwin.
MORE: How Osa Odighizuwa, Cowboys contract beating NFL franchise tag deadline helps team
The news was first reported by Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.
It is a key re-signing for new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who is replacing the highly-regarded John "Bones" Fassel and assistant special teams coordinator Rayna Stewart, who left for the Tennessee Titans this offseason.
MORE: Cowboys could 'go shopping' in NFL free agency per Combine buzz
Goodwin has been with the Cowboys since 2018 and has played in 88 total games, becoming one of the best special teams talents in the entire league.
Retaining the veteran could prove to be huge for the Cowboys in 2025, and allows them to continue focusing on improving the roster entering the new league year.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
