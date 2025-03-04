Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys retain special teams ace ahead of NFL free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are working quickly to lock up in-house free agents, with the latest being special teams ace for new ST coordinator Nick Sorensen.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' plan to be "selectively aggressive" during NFL free agency this offseason is off to a hot start. After securing a long-term deal with star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, the team is making another key move.

While it won't grab as many headlines as the re-signing of Odighizuwa, the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with special teams ace C.J. Goodwin.

The news was first reported by Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It is a key re-signing for new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who is replacing the highly-regarded John "Bones" Fassel and assistant special teams coordinator Rayna Stewart, who left for the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Goodwin has been with the Cowboys since 2018 and has played in 88 total games, becoming one of the best special teams talents in the entire league.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Retaining the veteran could prove to be huge for the Cowboys in 2025, and allows them to continue focusing on improving the roster entering the new league year.

The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.

Josh Sanchez
