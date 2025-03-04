Cowboys could 'go shopping' in NFL free agency per Combine buzz
Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones made headlines when he revealed the team will be "selectively aggressive" during the 2025 NFL offseason, but what exactly does that mean?
While we will need to wait for the Jones family to put action behind their words, Rich Eisen of the NFL Network shared the latest buzz he heard during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis over the weekend.
According to buzz, the Cowboys could "go shopping" during the free agency period because of "turnover" expected with the team's 25 free agents.
Eisen says he heard the Cowboys are "all out" on their internal free agents which could lead to the reported turnover.
It's an interesting comment after news that the Cowboys are working on a deal with star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and could use the franchise tag on him if a long-term deal is not reached before the deadline to designate players with the tag.
Dallas is also expected to use a non-exclusive tender on All-Pro KaVontae Turpin.
As for their decisions with the remaining free agents, like starting running back Rico Dowdle, that remains to be seen.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
