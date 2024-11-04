Dallas Cowboys reveal plans without Dak Prescott under center
The "next man up" mentality is what the Dallas Cowboys will have to embody more than ever as they prepare to face the challenges ahead without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during Week 9's 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
With the three-time Pro Bowler sidelined, backup quarterback Cooper Rush will take over. Known for his poise and efficiency, Rush has a 5-1 record as a starter in the NFL.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expressed confidence in Rush's ability to lead the team, a role he is familiar with. In 2022, Rush stepped in for Prescott after a thumb injury sidelined the starter for five weeks. During Prescott's absence, Rush led the Cowboys to a 4-2 start.
MORE: Micah Parsons issues inspiring message for Dallas Cowboys future
In 2021, Prescott missed the Cowboys' Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to a calf injury, which required Rush to make his first career start.
Rush successfully led Dallas to a 20-16 victory in a primetime game on the road. The Michigan native threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, and he capped off a comeback drive by throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper in the final minute.
“Cooper Rush is as respected of a backup quarterback that I’ve (been around) since Rich Gannon,” McCarthy said. “He carries that type of credibility. He’s a great teammate. He’s someone that you can see the young guys lean on.”
McCarthy continued by emphasizing what the eight-year veteran, whom the Cowboys signed as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2017, brings to the table.
“He’s wicked smart, instinctive. He does a great job when he runs the team. He just does everything the right way. Excellent pro. There will be plenty of confidence in him.”
At 3-5, Dallas hopes that Rush can replicate the success the team experienced two seasons ago, beginning in Week 10 when Dallas hosts their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, who are also the last team Rush started against.
