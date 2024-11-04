Micah Parsons issues inspiring message for Dallas Cowboys future
The Dallas Cowboys are down in the dumps after suffering a third consecutive loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
Not only did the team suffer its fifth loss of the season, but Dallas watched Dak Prescott suffer a hamstring injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks and CeeDee Lamb suffered a shoulder injury.
While many in Cowboys Nation are calling the 2024 campaign a lost season for the Cowboys, star edge rusher Micah Parsons is not among.
MORE: NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 10 of 2024 NFL season
Parsons discussed the Cowboys' struggles through the first two months of the season and he has not given up hope. On his Bleacher Report podcast, The Edge, he shared a positive message about the remainder of the year.
"We got a chance. They always say it's not over until the fat lady sings, and I haven't heard her sing yet," Parsons said. "As long as I'm still alive, as long as I'm still part of this team, I'm going to keep fighting."
If Parsons can instill that faith in the rest of the defensive unit, there could be hope.
Parsons has been out of action since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants in Week 4. The good news, however, is that Parsons appears to be on track to return this weekend against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
We will have to see if he can put his words into action.
