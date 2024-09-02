Cowboys RB looks to become number one option out of the backfield
It hasn't been a secret, and now, with the Dallas Cowboys season getting closer and closer to starting, the fans and the organization have one question on their minds: Who will be the star of the backfield this upcoming season?
Of course, many are hoping that Ezekiel Elliot can turn back the clock, reviving his career and saving the running game.
But if he can't, one name that could be the leading back shouldn't be a surprise.
MORE: Ezekiel Elliott discusses motivation for Dallas Cowboys return
Rico Dowdle is a name that fans need to get used to hearing before the start of the season. The fourth-year running back is finally ready to take the next leap in his career.
Last week, head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned that Dowdle would focus more on being a part of the offense instead of having a more significant role with the special teams unit.
MORE: Rico Dowdle reveals biggest motivation for success with Cowboys
The Cowboys desperately need someone to take the role of the backfield workhorse, and it seems that Dowdle is ready for his number to be called. Taking the next leap is easier said than done, but now is the time for Dowdle to prove he could be the guy for the franchise.
