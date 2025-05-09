Cowboys rookie EDGE shows off dominant first move in college highlights
Some may call it an excuse, but the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season would have looked a whole lot different without all the major injuries.
Impact players like DeMarvion Overshown, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs dealt with long-term injuries that changed the landscape of the 2024 season.
RELATED: Cowboys UDFA WR's college highlights should have fans excited for future
To avoid something like that happening again, the Cowboys needed to bring in depth this offseason, and did just that with the second round selection of former Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Ezeiruaku is no stranger to finding the opposing quarterback. Last season, the former Golden Eagles star led the ACC with 16.5 sacks, earning him 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
His quickness on the edge could make him a serious contender for vital playing time in Week 1 of his rookie season.
Not only can he find the quarterback, but he also knows how to find the pigskin. The Cowboys' second round pick had the most forced fumbles of any other edge rusher in the 2025 draft class.
In a league that seems to be constantly looking for more pass rush, the Cowboys getting a chance to draft a talent like Ezeiruaku in the second round almost feels like a steal.
Cowboys fans have a lot of picks from the 2025 class to be excited about, but the addition of Ezeiruaku may be the most popular addition by the time the 2025 season comes to a close.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated Cowboys offensive depth chart following George Pickens trade
Cowboys' second-year OL chosen as 'top breakout candidate'
NFL legend praises Jerry Jones' 'all-in move' for George Pickens
George Pickens already coveted playing with Cowboys star before trade