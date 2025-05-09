Cowboys UDFA WR's college highlights should have fans excited for future
One offseason acquisition has already put the Dallas Cowboys at the top of many lists when it comes to their wide receiver unit.
Earlier this week, the Cowboys made a headline move, making a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens and Lamb now roam the field at Jerry's world, and the team may have gotten an absolute steal by signing Traeshon Holden after the draft.
The former Oregon Ducks star had a strong final season in college, and his highlight reel should get fans excited about the possibilities of him on the roster.
Six-foot-three and 205 lbs, Holden has the potential to be a massive down-the-field weapon in the Cowboys' offense.
Prior to the draft, many expected the former Ducks star to get drafted. Unfortunately, his name was never called. Last season, Holden averaged 16 yards per reception.
The highlight above also shows the ability to get down the field after a catch. Playing like this will absolutely find Holden a roster spot in Dallas.
The undrafted free agent showed off his speed and ability to execute great routes in the buildup for the draft. Holden's draft stock falling is a head-scratcher, but the Cowboys could be grateful. The newest addition to the team could excel in a receiving room that is quickly filling with talent.
